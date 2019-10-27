LG W30 Pro with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 632 launched for Rs 12,490

South Korean electronics giant LG announced the launch of its new LG W30 Pro smartphone in India. The highlights of the device include triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, and 4,050 mAh battery. The LG W30 Pro was first unveiled in the country during the launch of W10 and W30 in June but LG did not reveal its price or the availability date.

Advertising

The LG W30 Pro is an Amazon exclusive device and it has gone on sale starting October 26, 2019. The phone is available in two colours– Midnight Blue and Midnight Purple — in a single 4GB/64GB storage model for a price of Rs 12,490.

LG W30 specifications

The LG W30 Pro is a slightly upgraded version of the LG W30 and features a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor that is based on 14nm FinFET technology. The chip is paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage.

The new LG device sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a 13MP primary lens clubbed with 5MP depth sensor and 8MP wide-angle lens. The front camera on the phone is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Advertising

Also read | LG W30 review: The triple rear camera setup is not a marketing gimmick

The LG W30 Pro is backed by a 4,050mAh battery. It features Stereo Pulse Speaker that utilizes the internal space of the phone to the resonance chamber to deliver the bass. The device carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C and supports face-unlock and dual 4G. It runs Android 9 Pie.