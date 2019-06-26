LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro smartphones launched in India; price starts at Rs 8,999

South Korean electronics giant LG has launched three new smartphones in India, as it once again puts its focus on the mid-range handset market in the country. The three new models – W10, W30 and W30 Pro – will be sold online in partnership with Amazon. LG said it designed the W10, W30 and W30 Pro keeping Indian consumers in mind.

Advertising

The W10 and W30 are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Both phones will go on sale on July 3. As far as the W30 Pro is concerned, LG hasn’t announced the price and availability of the device yet.

Out of the three phones, LG W10 is the most affordable one. Priced at Rs 8,999, the phone has a 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18.9:9. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The phone offers dual rear cameras (13MP+5MP) as well as an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Other features of the LG W10 include a 4,000mAh battery, Android 9 Pie, Dual 4G, Bluetooth v4.2 and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device will be available in two colour options: Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey.

Advertising

Next up is the LG V30. The phone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision Display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, MediaTek’’s Helio P22 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, a 4,000mAh battery, Android 9 Pie and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The mid-range phone also features triple cameras on the rear, consisting of a 12MP main lens, a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, you will find a 16MP selfie camera. The LG W30 will be available in three colour options: Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey and Aurora Green.

Lastly, LG also launched the W30 Pro, a slightly upgraded version with a Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This one comes with a 6.21-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display, triple rear cameras (13MP+5MP+8MP), Dual 4G, a fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the W30 Pro features something called Stereo pulse sound that utilizes the internal space of the phone to resonance chamber to deliver the bass. LG said this solution is more effective than using external speakers.

Both the W30 and W30 also allow users to customise notches. To do that, users can go to the settings option on their phones and fully customise notches they want to set. They can choose between a dewdrop notch, a U-shaped notch or else choose the option to hide the notch entirely.

LG is hoping it can compete with a brigade of Chinese smartphones makers such as Xiaomi and Realme with the launch of new W-series in India.