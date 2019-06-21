LG W-series live images leaked ahead of India launch on June 26

LG has started sending media invites for the launch of its new W-series smartphone being held in New Delhi. The device will launch on June 26 at 11:30 pm local time. The device will be sold exclusively on Amazon India, however, the company is yet to reveal a sale date for the same.

Advertising

Amazon recently posted a teaser page for the upcoming smartphone on its e-commerce platform giving away a few details about the device. These include a triple camera setup on the back, a notched display and more. The triple camera module on the back of the device will let users shoot wide-angle images, low light images and portrait images.

According to an earlier report by MySmartPrice, the device will be priced around Rs 10,000. It will be made available in three colour options: Black, Blue and Green.

The company has also revealed that with its new W-series you will be able to customise the notch according to your mood. You can choose between a U-shaped notch, a waterdrop notch and a blackout bar depending on how you like to use your phone.

Advertising

Also Read: LG Electronics’ 5G phones in doubt as chip deal with Qualcomm set to expire

In related news, just ahead of the launch event multiple sources have posted live images of the upcoming LG smartphone’s back. Not, much is visible, except for a plain plastic back with the triple camera module and a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

After the M, there’s the W – Here’s an exclusive – this is LG’s new W series phone! Real Leaked Image! Looks decent, hope @LGIndia gets the Price & Specs right this time! What are you expecting guys? pic.twitter.com/bhOygnU3bY — C4ETech (@C4ETech) June 12, 2019

The new LG W-series will be the company’s online-focused online focused series, which will be sold exclusively. The company might end up launching the device in other markets under a different moniker.