LG Velvet to launch on May 7, here’s everything we know about it

The coloured drops that have been showcased in the video are in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White and Illusion Sunset colours. (Image: LG) The coloured drops that have been showcased in the video are in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White and Illusion Sunset colours. (Image: LG)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic LG Electronics has announced to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone, the LG Velvet on May 7. The launch will begin at 10 AM KST, which is at 6:30 PM IST, on the slated date. The online event can be watched on its official Korea YouTube channel and Facebook page.

LG has been silent for quite some time and with the new Velvet phone the company could aim to get back in the competition. The smartphone will go official in Korea for now. There are no words about whether the phone will head to the Indian market or not. It has been quite some time that we have seen LG bring a phone to the country.

LG Velvet: What is confirmed

The official video suggests that the device could come with raindrop style camera at the back panel. In simple words the cameras will sit one below another making the smartphone look subtle and different from the competition.

The video also reveals the colour variants of the LG Velvet. The company is choosing some vibrant colours for the device including — Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White and Illusion Sunset colours.

It has already confirmed that the upcoming Velvet smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and will come with support for 5G networks.

Also Read: Motorola announces the Edge Plus, a $1000 flagship smartphone

The smartphone will sport a triple camera setup on the back and a single camera sensor on the front inside a U-shaped notch. Velvet will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own skin on top.

Why Velvet?

In an official blog post LG states that it decided to go with the name ‘Velvet’ for two major characteristics of the phone — lustrous smoothness and premium softness.LG Velvet is the first smartphone post the company’s revamped branding strategy.

The company previously announced that it is exploring opportunities to launch smartphones with unique designs that will stand out from the over crowded smartphone space.

With the Velvet, the company is also moving away from the alphanumerical designations, which it states will “help consumers relate to the device on a personal basis.”

Also Read: OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Which one should you get in 2020?

LG stated that it will no longer launch smartphones with alphanumerical designations, which means we might not get to see any devices under the G, V, K series in the future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd