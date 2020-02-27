LG V60 ThinQ 5G with new Dual Screen, Snapdragon 865 launched

LG V60 ThinQ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. LG V60 ThinQ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

LG has announced its flagship V60 ThinQ 5G, its latest detachable Dual Screen smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 865 processor. LG V60 ThinQ 5G was expected to be announced at the company’s event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which was supposed to start from February 24 but got cancelled amid Coronavirus fears.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G succeeds the V50 ThinQ that was announced last year at MWC. The company has not revealed the price of LG V60 ThinQ 5G as of now, but it will be available in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting March. The phone sports a metal and glass design. It will be available in two colour options – Classy Blue and Classy White.

The main screen on LG V60 ThinQ 5G is a 6.8-inches P-OLED FullVision with FHD+ resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen also measures 6.8-inches. The LG Dual Screen’s 2.1-inch Cover Display can be set to always display quick notifications. The secondary screen can be connected using USB Type-C port and 360 Freestop Hinge.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G features a 64MP dual rear camera setup, where the second lens is a 13MP wide-angle one. In addition, there’s a time of flight (ToF) sensor as well. The V60 ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording. The front camera is 10MP.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB ROM options. The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. LG V60 ThinQ 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology.

The phone runs Android 10. It measures 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm and weighs 214g. Connectivity options on the V60 ThinQ include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C. The biometrics options are in-display fingerprint sensor. LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Other features include Voice Bokeh that separates users’ voices from background noise and LG’s 3D Sound Engine.

