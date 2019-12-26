LG V60 ThinQ 5G could be company’s next ‘detachable’ screen phone coming in MWC 2020

LG V50 ThinQ sucessor is coming at MWC 2020. Could be called LG V60 ThinQ. LG V50 ThinQ sucessor is coming at MWC 2020. Could be called LG V60 ThinQ.

While smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Huawei launched foldable phones this year, LG went a step ahead and brought ‘detachable’ dual screen smartphone. Last week, we saw the company launched LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual screen in India with starting price of Rs 49,999. Looks like another smartphone with similar screen technology is in the pipeline for LG. One of the first phones that LG launched with such a screen technology as the LG V50 ThinQ. It was launched at MWC 2019 back in February this year.

A new report coming from South Korea’s Yonhap news agency suggests that LG will launch yet another ‘detachable’ dual screen smartphone that will succeed the already existing LG V50 ThinQ. The successor device will most likely be called LG V60 ThinQ. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G comes with Snapdragon 855 processor and in two variants: 5G and 4G. The V60 ThinQ is also expected to come with the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm aka Snapdragon 865. Similar to the predecessor the LG V60 ThinQ could also come in two variants: 5G and 4G.

The report suggests that the LG V60 ThinQ will launch at MWC 2020, which is said to take place in February. The date of the MWC 2020 is yet to be revealed. The LG V60 ThinQ is tipped to come with detachable dual screen technology similar to the recently arrived G8X ThinQ and also the V60 ThinQ. With such premium screen technologies packed in the phone the upcoming LG smartphone will definitely be an expensive smartphone.

The V60 is also said to come with 5G support similar to the LG V50 ThinQ. Sadly, the report doesn’t reveal any specification details of the upcoming LG V60 ThinQ. LG is also yet to confirm the next V ThinQ series smartphone. However, as MWC 2020 is just two months away we can expect the company to announce the details of the LG V60 ThinQ in the upcoming days.

