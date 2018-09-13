LG V40 ThinQ with triple cameras to launch on October 3 in New York

After Huawei P20 Pro and Oppo R17 Pro, LG V40 ThinQ will be the third smartphone to feature triple cameras. After Huawei P20 Pro and Oppo R17 Pro, LG V40 ThinQ will be the third smartphone to feature triple cameras.

LG V40 ThinQ will be unveiled next month, as the company has started sending press invites for the global debut of the flagship phone. The V40 ThinQ will be announced in New York on October 3, as well as on October 4 in Seoul,

LG has released a short video clip to reveal the LG V40 ThinQ launch date.The 10-second clip showcases a video clip that shows photos being takes in three different angles. Even though the video does not directly confirm it, recent rumors have revealed that the V40 ThinQ will be the company’s next flagship phone. The handset is rumored to have a triple camera in the back and dual in front.

The V40 ThinQ has been rumoured for a while now. The phone recently received approval from national Radio Research (NRR) in South Korea and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. The V40 ThinQ will replace the V30, which was launched last year.

In terms of specifications, the V40 ThinQ is expected to feature a 6.3-inch notched P-OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, triple cameras on the back, dual selfie cameras, a 3300mAh battery, Stereo BoomBox, Quad DAC , and DTS:X Surround Sound. It could be the first LG phone to ship with Android 9 Pie.

A day earlier, Apple launched the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Last month, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 9 flagship device. Next month, both Google and Huawei will launch their respective flagship devices. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are scheduled to launch on October 9 in New York. Meanwhile, Huawei will announce the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro on October 16 in New York.

