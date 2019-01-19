LG V40 ThinQ with five cameras now available in India on Amazon: Price, specs

LG V40 ThinQ is now available in India. The device has been listed on Amazon in Grey and Blue colour options and will start shipping on January 24. It is priced at Rs 60,000 but currently has a deal price of Rs 49,990.

Advertising

The device will stay at this price for the duration of Amazon’s Great Indian Sale, which is from January 20 to January 23. Prime members can order the device a day before on January 19.

Amazon is offering customers a 10 per cent instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit/debit card, Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback for prime members, a one-time free screen replacement valid for six months and an additional exchange discount of Rs 5,000.

To recall, LG V40 ThinQ was first launched in New York back in October. It is priced at $899.99 which converts to Rs 64,000 approximately.

Key features of the device include five cameras, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio OLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance rating, MIL-STD-810 certification, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC audio and DTS:X 3D surround sound experience.

LG V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Advertising

LG V40 ThinQ sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP wide-angle sensor for taking selfies.