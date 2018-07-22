LG V40 ThinQ to come with triple cameras, likely to launch in October: Report

LG V40 ThinQ, the successor to the V30, could launch as early as October this year. (Image of LG V30 for representation) LG V40 ThinQ, the successor to the V30, could launch as early as October this year. (Image of LG V30 for representation)

LG is planning to release the LG V40 ThinQ later this year. According to ETNews, LG’s next-generation smartphone from the V-series will make its debut as early as October. The report citing a senior official said that LG is preparing to launch the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ smartphone in Korea on October 5, with a ‘public event’ expected to take place sometime in the middle of September.

While this likely changes LG’s traditional launch cycle of bringing V-series smartphones during IFA, perhaps the South Korean tech company is altering its strategy to ‘avoid conflict’ with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9 launch which is slated to launch on August 9 in New York.

Besides the LG V40 ThinQ’s supposed ‘launch schedule,’ the report reveals a few aspects of the smartphone. The next-generation LG V-series smartphone is said to feature a triple-lens camera comprising of 20MP, 16MP, and 13MP camera sensors. One of the sensors in the setup will feature as a primary lens while the other two is said to include a super wide-angle and telephoto lens respectively. The screen is tipped to have ultra-thin bezels and cover 90 percent screen-to-body ratio up front.

Reports earlier have suggested that the LG V40 ThinQ could feature dual camera sensors on the front that will enable 3D face recognition technology, similar to Apple’s Face ID system. The front camera sensors are said to have a ‘stereo configuration’ that will allow 3D mapping and unlocking the device. The phone is expected to have a notch-style display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a dedicated Google Assistant button and LG’s Quad DAC technology.

