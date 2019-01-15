LG V40 ThinQ to launch in India by end of January, will be Amazon exclusive: Report

LG launched its V-series flagship, the V40 ThinQ launched back in October last year in New York. The device will launch in India by the end of January, according to a new report by Mysmartprice. The report states that the device will be sold exclusively on Amazon priced at approximately Rs 45,000.

LG V40 ThinQ was initially launched in four colour options – Aurora Black, Platinum Gray, Moroccan Blue and Carmine Red, remains to be seen which colours the company ends up bringing to India.

LG V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own LG UX skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 charging technology.

It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.5 aperture, a 16MP ultra wide angle sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 12MP telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture paired with a 5MP wide angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.