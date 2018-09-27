LG V40 ThinQ with three rear cameras revealed, launch on October 3

LG V40 ThinQ will be made available in three colour options – Platinum Grey, Carmine Red and Moroccan Blue.

LG has unveiled images and a few details about its LG V40 ThinQ smartphone, which the company will launch on October 3 in South Korea. The new LG V40 ThinQ will sport five cameras, three on the back and two up front. LG posted a video teaser and a few images of the device on their Korean website.

LG V40 ThinQ will be made available in three colour options – Platinum Grey, Carmine Red and Moroccan Blue. It will sport a 6.4-inch display slightly larger compared to LG V30’s 6-inch display. The device will sport a triple-camera setup on the back along with 2 ~ 3mm size illumination sensor and laser sensor beside the camera setup.

On the front, it will feature a dual camera setup. The company is yet to reveal details regarding the camera sensor sizes.

According to earlier reports, LG V40 ThinQ will sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ pOLED FullVision notched display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 845 GPU. The device will come with 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB internal storage and 128GB internal storage. It will also feature a Quad DAC and Stereo Speaker Boombox. All of this will be backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: LG V40 ThinQ with triple cameras to launch on October 3

LG V40 ThinQ’s camera setup on the back will include a 12MP sensor with f/1.5 aperture, 16MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 12MP optical zoom sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it will feature a dual camera setup including a primary 8MP sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd