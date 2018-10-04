LG V40 ThinQ, LG Watch W7 launched: Price, specifications and more

The LG V40 ThinQ will be made available in the US from October 18.

LG has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the LG V40 ThinQ, at an event in New York. This is the first smartphone from the company to have five cameras in total, three on the back and two in front. Earlier, the Huawei P20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A7, were the only devices available in the market which featured a three camera setup on the back.

The LG V40 ThinQ will be made available in the US from October 18, and will be priced between $900 (approximately Rs 66,400) to $980 (approximately Rs 72,300) depending on the carrier. The company is yet to announce details regarding the global availability of the device. Key features of the device include a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ OLED display, five cameras, boombox speakers and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The LG V40 ThinQ has a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with a Adreno 630 GPU. The device features 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. This is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: LG G7+ ThinQ review: At Rs 39,990, a surprisingly good flagship phone

The triple camera setup on the back consists of a 12MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.5, a 16MP sensor with a 107-degree field of view, and f/1.9 aperture and a 12MP telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, it features a dual camera setup consisting of an 8MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and a secondary 5MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The device also comes with MIL-STD 810G standard and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

LG Watch W7 runs Google’s Wear OS 2.0 operating system.

Apart from the V40 ThinQ, LG also launched its Watch W7 hybrid smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with a ‘Soprod’ design which means it has both a smartwatch screen and mechanical watch hands. The company claims the smartwatch will be able to last for up to two days on a single charge, whereas the mechanical hands will be able to function for up to 100 days.

Also Read: LG launches four new smart speakers with Google Assistant integration in India

LG Watch W7 runs Google’s Wear OS 2.0 operating system and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor.

The LG Watch W7 is priced at $450 (approximately Rs 33,000) and will be made available in the US via Best Buy starting October 14. Pre-orders will start from October 7. Currently, there is no word on the global availability of the device.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd