LG V40 ThinQ images leaked; show notched display and five cameras

LG V40 ThinQ has been spotted online through leaked images. Reported by MySmartPrice, it appears that the V40 ThinQ could have five cameras and a notch over the display. If these leaks are genuine, this LG phone could be in league with Huawei’s P20 Pro, which also has a triple rear camera.

As per the leaked images, one can spot the complete design of LG’s V40 ThinQ. The images show a notch over the display, which houses a dual-front camera setup. The front of the phone suggests that V40 ThinQ could have a curved display, which appears to have minimal bezels. Like the previous LG V30 series, this phone can be seen sporting a glass back with a mirrored finish.

The key aspect, though, from the LG V40 ThinQ image leaks, is the triple-rear cameras. They have been shown in a horizontally stacked configuration, and come alongside a single LED flash module. In addition, one can also spot a fingerprint scanner below the cameras, followed by the ‘V40 ThinQ’ and ‘LG’ logos.

The phone’s power button and SIM card slot can be seen on the right, while the volume rockers can be seen on the left, besides another button, whose function is not known. In addition, the image leaks also show the date November 16 over the display. This could be the LG V40 ThinQ’s launch date, this is mere speculation for now. Besides the mentioned specs, it is expected that the phone could run Android 9.0 Pie, and come with the Snapdragon 845 processor.

