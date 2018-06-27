LG V40 could be the world’s first smartphone with five cameras: Report

LG V40 could feature not three, but five cameras. (Image of LG V30S for representation). LG V40 could feature not three, but five cameras. (Image of LG V30S for representation).

LG V40 could become the world’s first smartphone to feature a penta-lens camera system. According to a report from Android Police, the V40 will come with five cameras: two snappers on the front and three shooters on the back. While we still have no idea on what each camera will offer, but it’s expected that the front-facing cameras will offer a face unlock feature. LG V40 will succeed the V30, which made its official debut in the market last year.

The report citing “people familiar with the matter” said that the purported V-series smartphone will feature three cameras on the rear side. The triple camera setup on the rear already made its debut on Huawei latest flagship model, Huawei P20 Pro. The V40 will feature dual cameras on the front which is rumoured to have a ‘stereo configuration’ that will allow 3D mapping and unlocking the device.

Besides the cameras, the source also revealed that the supposed LG V40 will include a notch at the top of the display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The Quad DAC that LG introduced two years back will be there on the V40 as well. The phone is said to have a similar design cue as the LG G7 ThinQ. The high-end smartphone is expected to launch later this year.

A lot of companies are working on flagship smartphones with more than two cameras on the back. The Investor reports that the Galaxy S10 may feature a triple-lens camera setup on the back. Apple is also rumoured to be working on at least one iPhone model with triple rear-cameras cameras.

