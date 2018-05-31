LG V35 ThinQ with OLED display, Snapdragon 845 SoC launched: Specifications, features

LG V35 ThinQ is a premium smartphone with a notchless OLED display and Snapdragon 845 processor. LG V35 ThinQ is a premium smartphone with a notchless OLED display and Snapdragon 845 processor.

LG has announced a new flagship smartphone – the V35 ThinQ. The high-end Android smartphone is priced at $900 (or approx Rs 60,709) and will be exclusive to AT&T in the US. The phone’s release date is set for June 8. LG V35 ThinQ will compete with the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Huawei P20 Pro.

The LG V35 ThinQ comes with a 6-inch OLED QHD+ display with the screen having an 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen gets protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that its curved around the edge. The V35 ThinQ also gets Face Recognition technology, while sporting a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0. The V35 ThinQ also supports wireless charging, and has received IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. It also comes with audio capabilities backed by Hi-Fi Quad DAC, that will feature when users plug in headphones, as well as DTS:X, to offer virtual 3D surround sound.

LG’s V35 ThinQ gets a 16MP + 16MP dual-rear camera setup, and an 8MP front sensor. The phone’s dual rear cameras are horizontally stacked, with the 16MP wide-angle primary sensor of f/1.9 aperture, and the standard angle 16MP secondary lens of f/1.7 aperture. Meanwhile, the 8MP selfie shooter comes with f/1.7 aperture and an 80-degree field of view. While featuring AI CAM technology, the V35 ThinQ will come with 19 shooting modes, as well as portrait mode for Bokeh shots from both cameras.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC support, along with a USB Type-C 2.0 port (3.1 compatible). It will retail in Black and Gray colour options. While the LG V35 ThinQ will offer 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, its 128GB storage variant will be called the LG V35+ ThinQ.

The V35 ThinQ launch comes as a surprise, given that the South Korean company had launched the LG G7 ThinQ earlier in the month. These two devices differ majorly in its display specifications. While the LG G7 ThinQ features a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch on top, and a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and the V35 ThinQ gets an OLED display similar to the original V30.

