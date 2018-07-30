LG V35 Signature Edition is launching soon with a $1800 price tag

LG V35 Signature Edition is launching on soon with a 00 price tag LG V35 Signature Edition is launching on soon with a 00 price tag

LG V35 ThinkQ could get a new variant: A ‘Signature Edition’ with a price tag of $1800, according to reports in the Korean media. LG had previously launched a special edition of the V30 for a similar price tag. Keep in mind that on conversion this comes to a price of nearly Rs 1.2 lakhs in India, which makes it more expensive than the Apple iPhone X.

According to a report in the Korean media, LG V35 Signature Edition will arrive in Korea as the successor to the V30 Signature Edition that was introduced in December 2017. The V30 2017 model had a zirconium ceramic material at the back, and a similar design is expected on the LG V35 Signature Edition.

An LG Electronics official was quoted as saying that the V30’s Signature Edition saw all units being sold after the pre-bookings, and that “there was not a single cancellation after launch.” LG had offered only 300 units of this ‘Signature Edition’ of the V30 last year. This year’s V35 Signature Edition come also come in a limited number.

In terms of specifications, LG V35 Signature Edition is expected to continue with the same internals as the LG V35 ThinQ. The device had a 6-inch OLED QHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. The LG flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Battery on board is 3300 mAh and it comes with IP68 certification for dust and water-resistance.

The rear camera on LG V35 ThinQ is 16MP + 16MP and there’s an 8MP front scamera as well. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC support, along with a USB Type-C 2.0 port (3.1 compatible). It should be kept in mind that the LG V35 ThinkQ had a price tag of $900 or nearly Rs 60,000. However, the smartphone has not yet launched in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd