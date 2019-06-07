LG to launch new W-series smartphone with triple rear cameras in India soon

LG is expected to soon launch a new smartphone with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop design notched display in India. The device will be a part of a new W-series of smartphones. According to a report by MySmartPrice the device will be priced at Rs 10,000.

A teaser page for the same has been setup on Amazon India, revealing a few specifications about the device. Consumers can also sign up on the page for notifications about the device.

The device will be made available in three colour options: Black, Blue and Green. There is no launch date listed on Amazon for the device. However, according to the MySmartPrice report, it will be made available by the end of June.

The company also states that with the new LG W-series you will be able to customise the notch according to your mood. The accompanying photo reveals that you can choose between a U-shaped notch, a waterdrop notch and a blackout bar depending on how you like to use your phone.

From the images, it seems like the device will originally have a U-shaped notch on the top and the other notch designs it will be making with the help of software.

LG W-series first smartphone will come with a triple camera setup on the back. It will offer consumers the capability to shoot wide-angle images, low light images and portrait images.