LG to launch 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 at MWC 2019

LG will unveil its first 5G smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone, which the company did not name yet, will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. The chipset will be 45 per cent faster than the previous generation processor, the company said.

In the press release, LG said that its 5G-ready smartphone will come with something called ‘Vapor Chamber’ that will help it protect from excessive heat. According to LG, this technique ensures more heat-proof performance than existing heat pipes. The phone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

North America, South Korea, and Europe will likely be one of the first few markets where LG will bring its 5G smartphone. In August, LG said it plans to launch a 5G smartphone US network operator Sprint in the first half of 2019. In Europe, LG said it has collaborated with several operators for the launch of its 5G smartphone.

LG is also rumoured to show off its G8 flagship smartphone at the same event on February 24. The high-end smartphone is expected to come with a secondary display that you can attach and detach, as per your convenience.

It’s also being said that the G8 will have some sort of touchless gestures, though we are not aware of how they actually work. Previously there were rumours that the G8 ThinQ could feature a 3D camera and a sound on display technology.

LG plans to announce several new smartphones on February 24. MWC 2019 kicks off on February 25 and will continue till February 28. Major companies including Sony, HMD Global (Nokia) and Oppo have plans to introduce new flagships during the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech trade show.