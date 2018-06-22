LG Stylo 4 with 6.2-inch 18:9 display, Stylus Pen launched: Price, specifications

LG Stylo 4 with 6.2-inch full HD+ 18:9 FullVision display and stylus pen launched LG Stylo 4 with 6.2-inch full HD+ 18:9 FullVision display and stylus pen launched

LG has launched a new smartphone called Stylo 4 in the US. The phone features an 18:9 display and comes with a built-in stylus pen. LG Stylo 4 has been priced in the US at $239 (around Rs 16,250). However, it is listed on MetroPCS site at a discounted price of $179 (around Rs 12,172).

As far as specifications are concerned, LG Stylo 4 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) FullVision display. The display has an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 442ppi. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at the 1.8GHz. It offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with LG UX layered on top.

In terms of camera, LG Stylo 4 sports a 13MP primary camera that comes with PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and LED flash support. Up front, it has a 5MP camera sensor with a wide-angle lens. The smartphone comes with QLens integration as well, a visual search engine that offers suggestion and information.

Additionally, Real Moment technology enables user to share edits by writing over an image captured on the phone. Other features include Rear Smart Key that allows quick capture of photos, screenshots and control notifications with the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. LG Stylo 4 has GIF capture as well that lets user take snippets of video and edit it with the stylus.

The phone includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack under its connectivity suite. The Stylus Pen has Pen Pop 2.1 technology and works with UX features like Screen Off Memo. LG Stylo 4 also comes with DTS:X surround sound to offer immersive audio experience. It has a battery backup of 3300mAh and comes in single colour option- Aurora Black. LG Stylo 4 is available for purchase on MetroPCS site with a 30-day guarantee and free shipping in the US.

