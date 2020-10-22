LG sets October 28 to launch dual-screen ‘Wing’ smartphone in India

LG today sent invites for an October 28 press event in India, which is expected to include the launch of the Wing smartphone. The South Korean major is holding a virtual event, and things kick off at 11:30 am.
The Wing, LG’s flagship smartphone for this year, is a unique device with a dual-screen with a primary touchscreen that swivels sideways to reveal a secondary, smaller screen underneath. Remember swivel phones from the early 2000s? The LG Wing functions similarly to those phones.
The basic idea behind the LG Wing is similar to dual-screen smartphones. It has a 6.8-inch OLED main screen, similar to many phones. But things get interesting when the entire front screen rotates clockwise 90-degrees, unleashing a 3.9-inch square-shaped secondary screen.
Some apps take advantage of dual-screens. For instance, you can watch a YouTube video on the bottom, and use the bottom screen to comment. Or imagine using the LG Wing as a gimbal motion camera. LG claims the unique hinge mechanism has been tested and “proven to be reliable after 200,000 swivels.”
The LG Wing is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor and is 5G-enabled. It has three cameras on the back: a 64MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide, and another 12MP ultra-wide angle lens just for video. On the front, there’s a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.
LG’s ambitious Wing smartphone is an intriguing device and there’s nothing like this in the market. If the dual-screen Wing succeeds, it would be a big comeback for LG in the flagship smartphone. The Wing is priced at $1000 in the US, which is $1000 cheaper than Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2.
