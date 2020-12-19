LG Rollable smartphone price and key specifications leaked online

LG Rollable smartphone price and key specifications tipped

LG is rumoured to launch its Rollable smartphone in the first half of 2021. It is being reported that the LG Rollable or LG Slide could be launched in June next year. Tipster @cozyplanes has claimed on Twitter that the device will cost $2,359, which is around Rs 1.73 lakhs in India. The upcoming device from LG will come with a side-rolling display which one can extend to use it as a tablet.

The cited source has also leaked the possible specifications of the LG Rollable. As per the leak, the premium smartphone will arrive with a 7.4-inch rollable display with support for 2428 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio in the phone mode, 2428 x 1366 pixels resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio in the video mode, and 2428 x 1600 pixels resolution with a 3:2 aspect ratio in the productivity mode.

It is expected to draw power from Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, which will be powering all the 2021 flagship phones. It will reportedly be backed by 16GB RAM. The company is expected to offer 256GB storage with this device. The LG Rollable smartphone could feature a 4,200mAh battery. The rest of the details are still under the wraps.

Just a few days back, the same device was spotted in South Korea’s carrier intranet database. The carrier model number of the LG phone is LM-R910N and the unlocked model number is OMD-LM-R910N. If LG launches this in the first half of 2021, then this will be the company’s second premium phone under LG’s Explorer Project.

Besides, LG is not just working on a rollable phone, but also on a rollable laptop. Just recently, a patent application for the rollable laptop was spotted online. The patent suggests that the rollable laptop by LG will come with a display that can be unrolled between 13.3-inch and 17-inch sizes. The images suggest that the device will look like a soundbar when unrolled. The rest of the details are currently unknown and there is no word from LG. It is worth noting that a lot of patents are filed every year, and most of them never end up in commercial products.

