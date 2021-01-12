LG to launch a rollable display phone later this year, report says

No, this is not just a concept that will be shelved and would never see the daylight. As per CNET, LG is planning to launch a smartphone with a rollable screen later this year after showcasing the concept at the ongoing CES 2021. In the teaser, it looks like a regular smartphone whose screen just extends into something similar to a tablet. The screen expands vertically when the user holds the smartphone in landscape mode.

Apart from the rollable OLED screen, no other specifications of the phone have been made public yet including the processor, camera tech. In the teaser, the front camera is not visible as well. In order to incorporate the rollable screen mechanism, there are slim bezels on the top and bottom of the phone.

However, LG is not the only smartphone company expected to launch a smartphone with rollable screen technology. In November 2020, Samsung’s vice-chairman Lee Jae-Yong was spotted holding an unidentified phone that appeared to have a rollable screen. According to rumours, the six-inch phone will be able to transform into an 8-inch tablet with the help of a flexible panel made of plastic.

On the other hand, Oppo went on to announce Oppo X 2021 in November 2020 as a part of INNO Day 2020. It has a rollable display that can range between 6.7-inches to 7.4 inches in width. Oppo announced that it will be launching the smartphone in 2021 but did not specify the date or the month.

LG has been innovating with phone displays for a while now and managed to launch LG Wing last year at a price which won’t break the bank of the buyers like many foldable phones. It will be interesting to see which company manages to launch the first smartphone with rollable display technology this year. The new category of the smartphone will break the monotony of regular smartphones and give users more real estate to work in their palms.