LG teases design of new mysterious smartphone

LG has teased a new design language for its next flagship, which many believe will launch on May 15. The company says that the new design “taps into nature with visual elegance, tactile perfection.”

The mysterious smartphone sports a camera setup that resembles a raindrop. The cameras are vertically aligned on the back with the primary sensor being the largest, followed by smaller sized sensors and an LED flash module.

The company is also teasing a new design element called the 3D Arc Design. This design philosophy will make both the display and the back panel of the phone symmetrically curved. The South Korean company said the 3D Arc Design has been chosen to minimise the angled design in favour of having arcs on the edges.

LG has yet to announce the name or internal specifications of the smartphone. There’s a strong rumour that LG will drop the G-series. Instead, the phone will be a part of a brand new series. Some reports suggest that LG plans to bring back its much-acclaimed Chocolate series.

LG’s mobile business is struggling right now and the company badly needs a hit device. The new smartphone could change LG’s fortunes, if the device manages to appeal to the target audience. It’s being said that the phone will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series processor and 5G support. LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok promises to make the company’s smartphone business profitable by end of next year.

