LG Q9 with Snapdragon 821 launched: Price, specifications

LG has released a new mid-range smartphone, dubbed LG Q9 in South Korea. It is the successor to the last year’s LG Q8. The device will be made available later in the year in Carmine Red, New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue colour options in South Korea.

It is priced at 4,99,400 won (approximately Rs 31,440), which seems like a hard bargain for a smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor. The company hasn’t revealed any details regarding the device’s international availability.

The device comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating along with the MIL-STD-810G military grade certification. Additionally, it features a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC paired with its Boom Box and DTS:X technology for sound.

LG Q9 sports a 6.1-inch quad HD FullVision display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the over two-year-old Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with an Adreno 530 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

The LG Q9 features a 16MP primary sensor paired with an LED flash on the back. On the front, it sports an 8MP wide-angle sensor inside of the notch.