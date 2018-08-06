LG Q8 (2018) with stylus and LG Pay support launched: Price, Specifications

The LG Q8 (2018) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The LG Q8 (2018) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU.

LG has launched the successor to the LG Q8 launched last year, the LG Q8 (2018) in South Korea. The smartphone will soon go on sale in the country for KRW 5,39,000 (approximately Rs 33,000) in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colour options.

Key features of the device include a military grade durable build with MIL-STD 810G standard, IP68 dust and water resistance, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Hi-Fi Quad DAC technology, and a stylus for taking down notes. Additionally, the device also supports payments support via the LG Pay platform.

LG Q8 (2018) sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.

LG Q8 (2018) sports a 16MP camera sensor on the back with an LED flash and PDAF support. On the front, we get to see a 5MP camera sensor with a 100-degree wide angle lens for taking selfies. Both the front and the back cameras support LG Q Lens feature which allows users to scan objects and find information on them. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

