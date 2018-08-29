LG Q7 launched in India with 5.5-inch FullVision display. IP68 certification: Price, specifications

LG has launched LG Q7, the successor to the company’s Q6, in India. LG has launched LG Q7, the successor to the company’s Q6, in India.

LG has launched LG Q7, the successor to the company’s Q6, in India. Priced at Rs 15,990, this phone will be available for sale across retail outlets from September 1. Internationally, this phone has been seen alongside two other models: LG Q7+ and LG Q7α, though it is not known if they will be seen in India.

Featuring a 5.5-inch FullVision Display, LG Q7 comes with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, it runs the Mediatek MT6750S, supported by the Mali-T860MP2 GPU, and packs a 3000mAh battery backed by Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0. Having 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, LG Q7 provides expandable memory of up to 512GB via microSD support, provided through a dedicated card slot.

While the phone offers audio support via DTS: X Surround Sound, it also comes with active noise cancellation, that is taken care of by a dedicated mic. While it comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, LG Q7 comes with IP68 certification, that makes the device dust/waterproof. Cameras on the LG Q7 include a 13MP rear camera, with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. This supports LED flash, and comes with panorama and HDR modes, as well as 1080p video recording at 30fps. It also has an 8MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2LE, GPS/A-GPS GLONASS, FM radio support, a microUSB 2.0 port, a type-C USB 1.0 reversible connector, and USB On-The-Go. Besides the fingerprint scanner, LG Q7 comes with sensors like accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. This LG phone will retail in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue colour variants.

