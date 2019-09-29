LG Q60 with triple rear cameras launched in India at Rs 15,000

LG Q60 with triple rear cameras has been launched in India at a price of Rs 15,000. Among the key features of LG Q60 are MLT-STD 810G certification for durability, 19:9 FullVision display, and DTS:X 3D surround sound. LG Q0 was announced ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year alongside LG K50, and LG K40 smartphones.

LG Q60 price in India, availability

LG Q60 is listed on the LG India for Rs 15,000 for 3GB RAM and 64GB storage options. The phone can be bought in Moroccan Blue colour option. The sale will begin from October 1 across retail stores as well as online platforms.

LG Q60 full specifications

LG Q60 gets a 6.26-inch FullVision display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels and U-shaped notch on top. It runs Android 9 Pie with LG’s UI skin on top. To reiterate, the phone comes with MLT-STD 810G and is said to have passed six categories of the military standard testing such as high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, humidity, vibration, and shock.

LG Q60 is powered by an octa-core Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 3,500mAh. There is DTS:X surround sound support for 3D sound while listening to music on earphones.

LG Q60 features three rear cameras, a combination of 16MP lens with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, 5MP with 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 13MP. The dual SIM phone uses a physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face, unlock for authentication. LG Q60 measures161.3 x 77 x 8.7 mm and weighs 172 gm.