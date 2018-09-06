LG Q Stylus+ with 4GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

LG Q Stylus+ is powered by the MediaTek MT6750S processor paired with ‎ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. LG Q Stylus+ is powered by the MediaTek MT6750S processor paired with ‎ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU.

LG has launched a new smartphone, LG Q Stylus+ in India. The company originally launched three smartphones under the LG Q Stylus lineup of smartphones – LG Q Stylus, LG Q Stylus+, and LG Q Stylus A in South Korea. Out of these only, the LG Q Stylus has made it into the Indian market.

Key features of LG Q Stylus+ include a stylus, 6.2-inch FullVision Display, IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and MIL-STD 810G standard rating. It is priced at Rs 21,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant and will be made available in three colour options – Moroccan Blue, Aurora Black, and Lavender Violet.

LG Q Stylus+ sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6750S processor paired with ‎ARM Mali-T860 MP2 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, the phone has a 16MP single camera sensor on the back with a PDAF lens. On the front, the device features a wide-angle 8MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Additionally, the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor also doubles as a shutter button for the front camera.

