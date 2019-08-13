LG plans to launch G8X ThinQ with dual screen display at IFA 2019, says new report

LG hopes to make a dent in the premium smartphone market with a new mysterious dual-screen smartphone which it plans to launch at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Last week, the company released a teaser video that showed a dual-screen smartphone and many thought it would be called the V60 ThinQ. Now a Korean news media outlet claims that the dual-screen phone will reportedly be called the V50S ThinQ in South Korea, although the phone will be known as the G8X ThinQ in international markets.

The report said that both the phones will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. Plus, the dual-screen accessory which LG has been teasing will be made available more widely and may even get released in the US.

As per the report, the dual-screen accessory is said to feature an improved hinge alongside a brand new front notification system which will allow you to read notifications without even opening the accessory. The G8XThinQ is likely to come with a 6.4-inch waterdrop-style notch, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup on the back.

The South Korean company is making a lot of hype around the release of the LG G8X ThinQ. The company first announced that it would release a new dual-screen smartphone at the IFA 2019 in Berlin on September 6. The smartphone will be a souped-up version of the V50 ThinQ 5G, which made its debut with its dual-screen attachment. The extra screen was an optional accessory that could be fixed onto a regular smartphone.

