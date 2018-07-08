LG patents rollable smart pen that could replace your smartphone

LG foldable smart stylus feature two displays and carry an array of sensors (Image Source: Reuters) LG foldable smart stylus feature two displays and carry an array of sensors (Image Source: Reuters)

LG is apparently exploring the idea of a smart stylus pen that can ‘potentially’ replace your smartphone. As per GSMArena, who first spotted the patent application in USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), reveals an ‘unusual LG smart device’ designed in the shape of a pen.

As per the images, the foldable smart stylus can be seen, featuring two displays. The images indicate the smaller display showcasing time, a host of notifications and useful app shortcuts. The flexible display, on the other hand, seems to roll ‘into the body of the stylus’ and retract out with the push of a dedicated button that is seen located at the lower side of the stylus. Evidently, the new smart stylus pen can run all the regular apps and it can be used for browsing or sending a text.

The flexible display is seen rolling ‘into the body of the stylus’ and retracts out with the push of a dedicated button that is seen located at the lower side of the stylus (Image Source: USPTO) The flexible display is seen rolling ‘into the body of the stylus’ and retracts out with the push of a dedicated button that is seen located at the lower side of the stylus (Image Source: USPTO)

Also Read: LG Display is set to open China OLED plant; braces for competition

Apart from the two displays, the pen is said to carry an array of sensors like gyro, proximity, pressure, camera, eye tracking sensors and even a fingerprint sensor which are found in today’s modern smartphones. The patent further reveals a feature that will the allow the stylus to be paired with any smart device and mirror ‘real-world writing.’ The patent showcases microphone and earphone as well hinting that the smart stylus pen will let enable users to make calls using this unusual LG smart device.

LG’s smartpen design does seem innovative, but while many patent applications don’t transcribe into actual ‘consumer-grade products,’ we will have to wait and see how the leading tech company manages to engineer this rollable display technology.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd