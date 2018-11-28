LG patent hints at smartphone with 16 cameras on the rear

A recent patent filing by Dutch publication LetsGoDigital suggests that the South Korean major could be working on a smartphone with a crazy 16 cameras on the back. In a patent filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), LG refers to this technique as a “plurality of lenses”.

“A mobile terminal comprises a display module; a camera provided with a plurality of lenses; and a controller configured to receive images through the plurality of lenses and outputting the received images on the display module, wherein the controller generates one moving image data by using an image received from the first lens of the plurality of lenses and an image received from the second lens different from the first lens,” LG explains.

According to a patent filing, the 16 camera lenses will be arranged in a 4×4 array. Apparently, they are intended to take multiple perspectives in a single shot. It’s also possible to take individual photos from specific lenses. Interestingly, 16 camera setup also includes a mirror that would allow you to take selfies.

Having 16 lenses on a smartphone’s back will be a huge leap from the four cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018). For now, this is just a patent and there’s a chance that LG will never launch a smartphone with 16 cameras.