LG K42 launched in India at Rs 10,990; Here’s all you need to know

The LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart from 26 January 2021 (Image source: LG)

LG has launched its latest smartphone, the LG K42 in India. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup and packs a 4,000mAh battery. The new budget smartphone sports a military-grade MIL-STD-810G certified build that is said to have passed nine different categories of the US Military defence standard testing, including high and low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity among others. The LG K42 also comes with a free second-year warranty. Here’s everything you should know about the phone.

LG K42: Specifications and features

The dual-SIM LG K42 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 with the LG UX on top. The device features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,600) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a hole-punch design. The smartphone measures 165.0×76.7×8.4mm and weighs 182 grams.

The LG K42 also sports a quad rear camera setup. This includes a primary 13 MP sensor, a 5MP super-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter along with an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The device comes with an AI Cam feature that recommends an optimal camera mode among eight different modes depending on what’s being captured.

The new LG smartphone also features a ‘Flash Jump Cut’ feature that allows the camera to take four still images in intervals along with the flash to indicate when the images are being captured. The smartphone also has a ‘Time Helper’ feature that blinks the flash to alert users before the phone captures an image.

Under the hood, the LG K42 packs 64GB of internal storage and supports connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS. The device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,000mAh battery that comes with USB type-C charging. The LG K42 also comes with a preloaded Game Launcher and features a 3D sound engine along with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG K42: Price and availability

The LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart from 26 January 2021. The device is priced at Rs 10,990 and will come with a 2-year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement. It will be available in in Gray and Green colour options.