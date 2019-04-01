LG K12+ with 5.7-inch HD+ display, Helio P22 processor launched in Brazil

LG has launched the K12+ in Brazil, which appears to be a new variant of the K40 that was introduced ahead of Mobile World Congress last month. The new entry-level smartphone comes with an AI camera and a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The LG K12+ has been priced at BRL 1,199 (or approx Rs 21,200) and is available in three colours: Black, Platinum Gray, Black and Moroccan Blue.

Advertising

On the specifications, LG K12+ sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD slot to expand the internal memory. The K12+ is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Also read: LG G8 ThinQ and 5G-ready LG V50 ThinQ launched at MWC 2019

On the camera front, you will notice a 16MP snapper on the back and an 8MP selfie camera. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back as well. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Plus, the device also comes with DTH:X 3D Surround Sound support. And you also get MIL-STD 810G certification.

Advertising

Right now, LG K12+ is limited to Brazil. There’s no word on when LG plans to bring the K12+ to other markets, including India. There’s nothing much to talk about the LG K12+. It is essentially a budget phone that focuses on AI-enhanced software and premium audio.

Just month, LG announced two new flagship smartphones – G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ. They are powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and feature OLED displays.