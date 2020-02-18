LG is taking on Samsung with new K-series smartphones

All of the devices come with a quad-camera setup on the back along with a FullVision Display on the front. All of the devices come with a quad-camera setup on the back along with a FullVision Display on the front.

LG has launched three new smartphones under its 2020 K series lineup, called the LG K61, LG K51S and the LG K41S. The company claims that these devices “deliver a first-class user experience with upgraded cameras, multimedia functions and improved all-around performance without breaking the bank.”

The company states that all of these smartphones come with advanced features, which were first introduced with its premium smartphones. All of the devices come with a quad-camera setup on the back along with a FullVision Display on the front. They also come with a 4,000mAh battery, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and the MIL-STD-810G standard for durability.

The company is yet to reveal the prices of the phones, however, it has announced that the devices will be made available in the second quarter in the US, followed by select markets in Europe and Asia.

LG K61 specifications

LG K61 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ FullVision display. It is powered by an unnamed 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The device comes with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The company has not revealed as to which Android version will the device run. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The device will be made available in Titanium, White and Blue colour options.

As for the optics, the device sports a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

LG K51S specifications

LG K51S also comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ FullVision display and is powered by an unnamed 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor. The device comes with 3GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It will be made available in Titanium, Pink and Blue colour options.

The company has not revealed which Android version will the device run. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The device comes with a 32MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

LG K41S specifications

The LG K41S features a 6.5-inch HD+ FullVision display and is powered by an unnamed 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and will be made available in Titanium, Black and White colour options.

Optics of the device includes a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

