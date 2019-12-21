LG G8X ThinQ with detachable dual display launched in India at Rs 49,999

Among the most notable features of the smartphone LG Dual Screen, which has a 360-degree hinge and can be be connected to the smartphone thanks to a USB Type-C port. Among the most notable features of the smartphone LG Dual Screen, which has a 360-degree hinge and can be be connected to the smartphone thanks to a USB Type-C port.

LG G8X ThinQ smartphone with a secondary detachable display has been launched in India for a price of Rs 49,999. LG G8X ThinQ was unveiled at IFA 2019 in Berlin earlier this year.

The secondary display on the cover of the smartphone measures 2.1-inch and can be used to see notifications, time, battery life, etc. Thanks to a 360-degree hinge, the phone can be used as a game controller at 120 degree or even a min-laptop by folding it 140 degree. LG G8X ThinQ will be available in India from December 21 across offline stores in Aurora Black colour option.

LG G8X ThinQ gets a 6.4-inch main screen with FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch and support for HDR10 content. The smartphone runs Android Pie. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. LG G8X ThinQ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

LG G8X ThinQ gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 13MP secondary super wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is 32MP with f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. LG G8X ThinQ is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance and is MIL-STD 810G compliant. Dimensions of the smartphone are 159.3×75.8×8.4mm, and it weighs 192 g.

