LG G8s ThinQ with Hand ID feature launched in India: Price, specifications

LG has launched its new LG G8s ThinQ with features like Hand ID, Air Motion, Snapdragon 855 processor, MIL-STD 810G-certification, IP68 rating and more in India. It is priced at Rs 36,990 for the sole 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available via authorised retail stores across the country starting tomorrow in Mirror Black, Mirror Teal and Mirror White colour options.

Advertising

Hand ID is the company’s proprietary technology which identifies the vein patterns in a users hands using infrared light for authentication. Whereas, the Air Motion feature allows consumers to perform various actions on the phone without touching the screen.

LG G8s ThinQ sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2248×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

It is powered by Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system and is backed by a 3,550mAh battery. The device also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

Advertising

Also Read: LG Gram series of laptop series launched in India: Price, specifications and features

LG G8s ThinQ sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 13MP wide-angle sensor with a 137-degree field of view and a 12MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.6 aperture.

On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. Along with the front camera, the company has also added a ToF Z Camera to activate features like Hand ID, Air Motion and Face Unlock.