LG G8 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ to get dual-screen with new flip cover: Report

LG will be unveiling two phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, which are the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ. It looks like both the LG phones will have a ‘dual-screen’ option thanks to a new flip cover display, reports ZDNet.

The report is quoting LG’s Mobile boss Bongsuk Kwon, who revealed about the new flip-cover display during an interaction with reporters during a press event in Seoul. He also said that LG would not be showcasing a foldable phone at the MWC event, adding that while the company “had the technology to make one,” it was not convinced there was a demand for a foldable phone.

According to the LG executive, the company will showcase a new flip-cover display for its upcoming phones, which will be attachable and in effect create a second display. With the cover, the LG G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ could effectively turn into dual-screen displays.

On the foldable phone, Kwon was quoted as saying, “We will decide whether to launch a foldable phone after we see customer and market reactions to the product.

The LG V50 ThinQ will be a 5G-ready phone and run on the Sprint network in US. Earlier tipster Evan Blass had posted image of the LG V50 ThinQ for Sprint 5G, which showed the triple camera at the back and dual cameras at the front.

LG’s press event in MWC will take place on February 24 where both the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ devices will be showcased. The LG G8 ThinQ will have a 3D sensor on the front camera as well, which has been confirmed by the company. The V50 ThinQ will have “vapour chamber” to dissipate heat more evenly.

LG G8 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ: Expected specifications

LG G8 ThinQ will sport a “Crystal Sound OLED (CSO)” technology, that will allow the phone’s OLED display to be used as a speaker. LG says this technology uses vibration of the screen to make sound and had first showcased it back at CES 2017.

The screen of the LG G8 ThinQ will also function as an audio amplifier, vibrating the entire surface to emit sound. The phone will offer two-channel audio that utilises both the bottom speaker and the screen. This will also be the irst smartphone to offer DTS:X 3D Surround Sound that emulates a 7.1-channel system with or without earphones.

It will also come with Hi-Fi Quad DAC that can up-scale most audio files for increased clarity and depth. Other expected features are time of flight 3D front-facing camera, touchless gestures, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and dual cameras at the back.

The V50 ThinQ will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, though this will be a 5G-ready phone. It will come with triple camera, instead of the dual-cameras at the back of the G8 ThinQ.