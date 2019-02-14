LG G8 ThinQ uses OLED screen that will double up as a speaker

LG G8 ThinQ will feature something called the Crystal Sound OLED (CSO) technology, which transforms the phone’s OLED display into a speaker. According to LG, its Crystal Sound OLED technology uses the vibration of the screen to make sound. LG first demonstrated the CSO technology on an OLED TV at CES 2017.

LG explains that the CSO technology will allow the G8 ThinQ’s screen to act as an audio amplifier, vibrating the entire surface to emit sound. The company further says that because its CSO technology uses the entire display, it improves clarity that will make voices easier to discern. In a press statement, LG confirmed that the G8 ThinQ can offer two-channel audio that utilises both the bottom speaker and the screen. However, when using the speaker mode, the sound will come from the bottom speaker.

LG is claiming the G8 ThinQ is its first smartphone to offer DTS:X 3D Surround Sound that emulates a 7.1-channel system with or without earphones. Then there’s Hi-Fi Quad DAC that can up-scale most audio files for increased clarity and depth; Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) is also there that supports high-quality audio streaming even without an unlimited data plan. Like the G7 ThinQ, the G8 ThinQ will also come with Boomsound speaker which the company claims will offer better bass and superior audio quality. LG said it worked closely with Meridian to enhance audio capabilities on the flagship phone.

The G8 ThinQ flagship will be officially announced globally at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month. The smartphone has been confirmed to feature a time of flight 3D front-facing camera and touchless gestures. The high-end smartphone, which will be pitched against the Galaxy S10, will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 855 processor and dual rear-facing cameras.