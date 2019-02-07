LG G8 ThinQ to have 3D selfie camera for face unlock, company confirms

LG has confirmed that the G8 ThinQ will have a time-of-flight front-facing camera on the flagship smartphone. The sensor is developed by German company Infineon Technologies, who will provide its 3D image sensor.

The 3D sensor uses a Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to recognise objects. It measures the amount of time it takes a pulse of light to return to the sensor. This is effective at greater distances – and more accurate than structured light. Given that it has a high recognition rate, the solution is ideal for ideal for implementation in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, LG said.

The G8 ThinQ will be LG’s first flagship smartphone of the year and will be pitted against Samsung’s Galaxy S10. As leaked before, the high-end smartphone will likely feature a 6.1-inch notched display and a Snapdragon 855 processor. It is expected to come with a dual-camera setup on the back and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset is also expected to feature a touchless gesture interface.

Just last month, LG sent invites for the launch for a new flagship device, which will be taking place at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain. The company is also rumoured to launch its first 5G smartphone at the tech trade show.

LG has been struggling to compete with Samsung and Apple in the premium smartphone market. Its last few smartphones including the G7 ThinQ were proved to be a commercial failure.