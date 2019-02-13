LG G8 ThinQ fully revealed in leaked image, launch set at MWC 2019

A new leaked image from noted leaker Evan Blass shows off the G8 ThinQ, LG’s next-generation flagship and a successor to the G7 ThinQ. Blass tweeted a full, clear image of the G8 ThinQ which shows the front, back and sides of the premium smartphone. The image appears to show the G8 ThinQ in black, but expect the flagship to be available in more colour finishes.

Advertising

We’ve been hearing that the G8 ThinQ will be little different from the G7 ThinQ in terms of the design, and this leaked render confirms the same. LG G8 ThinQ will look identical to the G7 ThinQ on the design front, at least. You get the same notched display (with a big chin bezel), a dual-camera setup on the back, a fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, a mono speaker, and a USB Type-C port.

The specifications aren’t out yet, but expect it to come with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal memory and Android 9.0 Pie. As far as its features are concerned, LG has already indicated that the G8 ThinQ will feature a time-of-flight selfie camera and touchless gestures. The phone will reportedly cost in the vicinity of $900 (or approx Rs 62,526) when it hits retail shelves in the US.

LG G8 ThinQ pic.twitter.com/ytPzOP3Rlo — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 12, 2019

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long until LG announce the G8 ThinQ. The South Korean is holding an event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week, where it will launch the G8 ThinQ and a 5G-ready smartphone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.