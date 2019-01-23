LG G8 ThinQ could come with touchless gestures, hints invite video

LG has sent out a video invite for its G8 ThinQ flagship smartphone to be launched on February 24 in Barcelona, Spain. At the start of a 10-second video clip, a white piece of paper is laid on the screen.

Shortly after, a wave of a hand from the left to right over a sheet of paper makes the word Goodbye Touch. Then, a wave in the opposite direction brings the words MWC 2019 LG Premier, followed by the day and location of the event.

It appears that the South Korean major plans to introduce a touchless gesture interface for the LG G8 ThinQ. This sounds similar to Samsung Galaxy S4’s Air Gestures. The idea behind the introduction of Air Gestures was to allow users to interact with the screen without needing to touch it. However, in reality, people found Air Gestures less intuitive.

We have been hearing that LG could show off a new user interface, dubbed the ‘touchless input’ at MWC 2019. It’s being reported that the LG G8 ThinQ will let users use gesture controls from up to 11-inches away without touching the screen. A sensor on the front will be able to recognise the gestures you make, according to a Korea newspaper.

Meanwhile, CNET reports that the G8 ThinQ will have the ability to attach a secondary display. The G8 is expected to look like a single device when both the screens are attached together. However, the handset won’t be a foldable smartphone.

The G8 ThinQ will reportedly sport a 6.1-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and Android 9.0 Pie. Hopefully, we will find more about the LG G8 ThinQ on February 24. Mobile World Congress kicks off on February 25 and will continue to run till February 28.