LG G8 ThinQ and 5G-ready LG V50 ThinQ launched at MWC 2019

LG unveiled its brand new flagship devices — LG V50 THinQ and LG G8 ThinQ — at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Among these two devices, V50 is a 5G-ready device, the first ever 5G phone by LG. Alongside the LG V50 ThinQ, the company has launched a secondary display called ‘Dual Screen’ that connects to the device via Pogo Pin connectors and also acts as a case.

LG V50 ThinQ specifications

LG V50 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor along with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The phone sports a 4,000 mAh battery, which is 20 per cent larger than its predecessor V40 ThinQ. LG V50 also comes with a Vapor Chamber heat-dissipation system to keep internal temperatures low and sustain performance while multitasking.

The phone features a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with 3120 x 1440 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The additional screen accessory for V50 adds 6.2-inch OLED display for multitasking and gaming on the device. It hosts 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

LG V50 ThinQ has a triple camera setup that consists of a 12MP primary camera, another 12MP Telephoto lens and 16MP wide lens with 107 degrees FOV (field of view). The front camera of the phone is a dual setup of 8MP+5MP.

LG G8 ThinQ

LG also launched the newest member of its G series smartphones– LG G8 ThinQ. The device sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED display with 3120 x 1440 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor like LG V50 but it is not 5G-ready.

LG G8 ThinQ sports 3500 mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The rear camera specifications of the device are the same as the LG V50 listed above whereas, for selfie camera, LG G8 Thinq has an 8MP sensor and a Z Camera (3D ToF sensor). LG did not reveal the prices and the availability date of both the devices.