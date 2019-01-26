LG G8 leaked renders show notched display, dual rear cameras

LG will be holding an event on February 24 during MWC 2019, where it is expected to launch its new flagship, the LG G8. Now, new press renders have surfaced online courtesy of XDA Developers, giving us a close look at how the upcoming flagship might look like.

Advertising

The leaked renders do not reveal much about the upcoming smartphone except the presence of a notched display, dual rear cameras, and the placement of the fingerprint sensor.

These renders showcase the device in a slate grey colour option and the device also matches an older render, which showcased the device in a glossy deep blue colour option.

The report also states that the device will measure in at 152 x 72 x 8.4mm. Except for that, the report doesn’t mention any other specifications or the pricing and availability details of the phone.

According to earlier leaks, the LG G8 is codenamed Alpha and will sport a 6.1-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

Advertising

It will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which will also double as a dedicated Google Assistant button. This explains why the renders showcase a separate home button and volume rockers. The device will also sport a 3.5mm headphone jack along with bottom firing speakers and a USB Type-C port.