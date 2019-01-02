LG G7 ThinQ to get Android 9.0 Pie in Q1, 2019 confirms company

LG has confirmed it will be rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie over-the-air (OTA) update to its LG G7 ThinQ in Q1, 2019. The company has updated its official website to mention the update will be rolling out in Q1, 2019 in South Korea, there is no information as to when the company will do the same for other markets.

Both the LG G7 ThinQ and G7+ ThinQ are currently available exclusively on Flipkart in India. The LG G7 ThinQ is priced at Rs 32,990, whereas the LG G7+ ThinQ is priced at Rs 40,000.

The Android 9.0 Pie OTA update will add many new features to the LG G7 ThinQ like adaptive battery feature, adaptive brightness, new emojis, PiP mode settings, notification UI changes, performance improvements and much more. The company might leave out a few features from the final rollout due to device compatibility issues.

LG G7 ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a 3120×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 along with a 16MP secondary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.9.