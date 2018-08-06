LG G7+ ThinQ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor launched in India: Price is Rs 39,990

LG G7+ ThinQ runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. LG G7+ ThinQ runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

LG has launched its flagship smartphone, LG G7+ ThinQ in India. The device is priced at Rs 39,990 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting August 10. It is the successor to last year’s LG G6 smartphone. It features a glass sandwich design and MIL-STD 810G durability rating.

Key features of the device include a FullVision HDR10 compliant display with a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits, MIL-STD 810G durability standard, IP68 rating, a Boombox Speaker along with Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG G7+ ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support.

LG G7+ ThinQ sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a primary 16MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and a secondary 16MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP wide-angle camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 for taking selfies. Both the cameras bring many AI-based features to the device. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

