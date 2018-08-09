LG G7+ThinQ at Rs 7990 on Flipkart: Here’s how you can avail the offer

LG G7+ThinQ can be yours for Rs 7,990 during Flipkart’s Big Freedom sale, being held between August 10 and 12. LG G7+ThinQ can be yours for Rs 7,990 during Flipkart’s Big Freedom sale, being held between August 10 and 12.

LG G7+ ThinQ will go on sale from August 10. The phone will go on sale during Flipkart’s Big Freedom sale, being held between August 10 and 12. Though the phone was priced at Rs 39,990 during its India launch, the LG G7+ ThinQ could be as cheap as Rs 7,990 following all the offers that will be available during its sale.

LG G7+ ThinQ at Rs 7,990: Here’s how to avail the offer

As part of the Flipkart Big Freedom sale 2018, LG’s G7+ ThinQ can be bought through a Buyback offer. This will offer a discount of up to Rs 30,000, when consumers avail the offer after purchasing a Buyback Guarantee Policy of Rs 199. When the policy is redeemed within 8 months of the sale, following an upgrade to a new smartphone via Flipkart, the G7+ ThinQ will be effectively worth Rs 7,990. Also, Citibank credit card holders will receive cashback worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of this phone.

Also read: LG G7+ ThinQ with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor launched in India: Price is Rs 39,990

LG G7+ ThinQ: Specifications, features

Featuring a 6.1-inch QHD+FullView SuperBright display, the LG G7+ ThinQ sports a notch over the display, and has a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, it is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and paired with 6GB RAM. This comes alongside internal storage 128GB, which is expandable to 2TB via microSD support. G7+ ThinQ is powered by a 3000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone comes with support for Face Unlock, as well as a fingerprint sensor at the back.

On the camera front, LG G7+ ThinQ comes with 16MP+16MP dual-rear cameras, which are vertically stacked. While the primary lens has a f/1.9 aperture, the secondary sensor comes with a f/1.7 aperture. Meanwhile, the handset has an 8MP selfie sensor with a wide-angle, f/1.9 aperture lens. Both camera configurations support AI-based features. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd