LG G7 One, G7 Fit with 6.1-inch QHD+ displays announced ahead of IFA 2018

LG has announced two new smartphones under the G7 lineup – the G7 One and G7 Fit. Both phones are quite similar except for the processor, storage options, and operating systems. LG G7 One is the company’s first smartphone to come under Google’s Android One initiative, which means that the device will run Android operating system in its stock avatar and will receive timely updates. The company is expected to release more details about the smartphone like price and availability during IFA 2018.

LG G7 One: Specifications, features

The LG G7 One sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of camera options, LG G7 One sports a 16MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.6 on the back. On the front, it features a 8MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and an 3.5mm audio jack.

LG G7 Fit: Specifications, features

The LG G7 Fit sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor paired with Adreno 530 GPU. The device comes in two storage variants – 4GB RAM/32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of camera options, LG G7 Fit sports a 16MP primary camera with an aperture of f/2.2 on the back. On the front, it features a 8MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, and an 3.5mm audio jack.

