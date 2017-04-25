LG G6 now available on Amazon at Rs 51,990: All you need to know before buying

Announced back at Mobile World Congress, the LG G6 is already seen as a true competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S8. Announced back at Mobile World Congress, the LG G6 is already seen as a true competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S8.

LG’s flagship G6 smartphone has gone on sale in India starting today. The smartphone is already up for grabs via Amazon apart from offline retail stores across the country. The flagship smartphone is priced at Rs 51,990. LG G6 was launched in India yesterday and is the company’s major launch since last year’s G5, the modular smartphone which didn’t really sell well.

Announced back at Mobile World Congress, the LG G6 is already seen as a true competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 which is up for pre-order in India with sales to commence on May 5. After experimenting with a modular design with the G5, LG has returned back to a premium all-in-one body with the G6. The phone is made out of aluminum and glass, and has a thinner body making it easier to hold and operate. It’s also water and dust resistant with the phone carrying an IP68 certification.

The smartphone gets a 5.7-inch QHD display (2880×1440) and it offers an 18:9 aspect ratio. The G6 is also the first smartphone to support Dolby Vision as well as HDR 10. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD card slot. With the G6, LG has gone with a dual rear-camera setup offering a 13-megapixel wide angle f/2.4 aperture lens alongside a standard 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. A 5-megapixel front camera completes the setup.

The G6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with LG’s own UX 6.0 skin over the top. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, a 3,300mAh battery and USB Type-C port with fast charging support.

During the launch event held recently in India, LG announced a number of offers to woo the potential customers. LG G6 is now available on Amazon with a special Rs 10,000 cash back offer for users who will buy the phone using HDFC or SBI cards. It is to be noted that the offer is valid for only for today. LG has also detailed a Reliance Jio offer, where the G6 users will get additional 10GB on every recharge of Rs 309 which translates to an additional 100GB until March 2018.

In addition, LG is offering the Tone Active+ wireless headset at 50 per cent discount. Plus, LG is giving away “EA special gifts” for six mobile games including Cookie Jam, Temple Run 2, and Spider-Man Unlimited among other, worth Rs 14,100. LG G6 is available in two colour options: Astro Black and Ice Platinum.

