LG reveals a dual screen smartphone that rotates, launch on September 14

LG announces Explorer Project

LG announces a new Explorer Project and revealed the first smartphone under this series through a short 30 seconds video on YouTube. LG reveals that details of the Explorer Project will be officially announced on September 14 at 10:00 (EDT) on LG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The Explorer Project will include smartphones that will deliver “distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences”. The new lineup is a strategy by the smartphone manufacturer to tackle the “uncharted territory in the industry”.

For the new project, LG is collaborating with partners such as Rave, Ficto, Tubi and NAVER to develop unique features that will elevate the mobile viewing experience. LG has also partnered with Qualcomm Technologies for the Explorer project to power the devices under the series.

LG says “Rave gives users wherever they may be the ability to communicate and enjoy streaming content together while Ficto, which pioneered revenue sharing for mobile content, aligned the global launch of its streaming service with the Explorer Project. Tubi, the largest ad-supported free streaming service is also an early partner of the Explorer Project.”

South Korea based company NAVER that worked closely with LG for the LG Dual Screen is developing a version of its Whale browser with unique browsing features for the upcoming Explorer Project devices.

The company says that the “Explorer Project is a response to the diverse usage needs of today’s smartphone customers and to deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector.” “The initiative aims to “explore” and inject new life into untapped areas and reshape and expand the current user experience, with assistance from its trusted platform partners,” LG adds.

According to LG, the Explorer Project will focus on new usability that is discovered with innovative designs while the Universal Line will include competitive devices with a focus on consumer lifestyles, such as LG VELVET.

“LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space,” said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communications Company. “LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, the only way to bring about much needed innovation in the mobile market.”

