Lephone Dazen 6A with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Lephone has launched its Dazen 6A smartphone in India. The Dazen 6A is priced at Rs 7,999 and will be available exclusively in the offline market. The main highlights of the smartphone are its dual rear cameras, face unlock capabilities, and an 18:9 display. Additionally, the company is offering its customers free 100 days of screen replacement warranty. Lephone last year launched three smartphones under the Rs 10,000 price bracket, after which it went silent.

As for the specifications, the Lephone Dazen 6A sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737H processor. The device comes in a single storage variant – 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Dazen 6A runs on Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the Lephone Dazen 6A sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor along with a secondary VGA sensor backed by a dual tone LED Flash. On the front, it features a 5MP camera sensor for taking selfies. On the connectivity front, the smartphone features LTE 4G, FDD, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, a fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

